Two Persons Rescued In Abuja Building Collapse

Two persons have been rescued from a collapsed building at Close 10, Drive 5, Second Gate at the Prince and Princess Estate at the Gudu District in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs at the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Nkechi Isa, on Saturday.

She noted that Acting Director General of FEMD, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, confirmed that all the workers evacuated the building as soon as they saw signs that the building was going to collapse.

However, two persons in the detached bungalow behind the building became trapped by the rubble from the collapsed building.

The trapped occupants were rescued by FEMD search and rescue team, who cut through the window protectors.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wenegieme is appealing to developers and individuals to observe the building codes at all times.

She also urged developers to always carry out integrity test on existing buildings before carrying out renovations.

The Ag DG underscored the importance of employing professionals as well as the provision of protective wears for onsite workers to ensure safety on the site.

She also appealed to developers to provide insurance coverage for both the building and workers on site.