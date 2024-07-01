Borno Bombings: Police, Army Begin Clearance Operations, Death Toll Hits 32

The odious activities of dark-hearted suicide bombers last weekend have left the people of Borno State inconsolable, and in teeth-gnashing agony, with death toll from the tragic blasts now 32, according to official sources.

Some 48 hours after the horrific incident, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed that the Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit and its counterpart in the Nigerian Army have commenced “clearance operations to ensure that no further threats infiltrate any part of Borno State or its neighbouring States”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The police boss condemned the suicide bombings by terrorists in the Gwoza area of the North-East state, and vowed that the Force would continue to work with the military and other security agencies, as well as stakeholders to bring down all forms of criminal and violent attacks in the country.

READ ALSO: Shettima Visits Borno Bomb Victims, Makes Donations

In a statement signed by Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP “strongly condemned the recent suicide bombings” and also extended condolences to the government and good people of Borno State, particularly the families and loved ones of those affected.

“In swift response to these atrocities, the IGP has deployed additional personnel and resources to Borno State to bolster security, prevent further attacks, and reassure residents of our obligation to their total safety and security.

“The NPF Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit in collaboration with the Nigerian Army EOD Unit, is actively engaging in clearance operations to ensure that no further threats infiltrate any part of Borno State or its neighbouring states,” the statement partly read.

Egbetokun also ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department to scale up the intelligence gathering across the country for more effective anti-crime operations.

Global Outrage

At least 32 persons were killed when some suicide bombers set off Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Gwoza over the weekend.

Saturday’s attacks was one of the deadliest reported in the terror-ridden state in recent months. Scores of persons were injured and the degree of injuries ranged from abdominal ruptures to skull and limb fractures.

The blasts have attracted local and global outrage with the United Nations and the United States condemning the incidens in strong terms.

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to book. None of the terror sects notorious for attacks in the state has claimed responsibility for the deadly blasts.

Shettima Visits

Vice President Kashim Shettima, a former governor of the state, visited the injured victims on Monday and sympathised with the families of dead victims.

He said the number of casualties hit 32. According to him, 42 persons were brought to the hospital but 14 have been discharged while 26 persons are still receiving treatment.

An Unending War?

Borno, a state in Nigeria’s North-East zone, has been under attacks by marauding terrorists for over a decade. Thousands have been killed, even more persons injured, abducted or displaced.

The military have recorded some successes against terrorists in the past years but at the expense of gallant soldiers and other security officials who paid the supreme price.

The state’s eastern border with Cameroon has made the anti-terror war intractable for the military as intelligence over the years have shown that blood-thirsty insurgents swoop on the people of the state and leave the country immediately after deadly attacks, leaving residents in teeth-gnashing agony.