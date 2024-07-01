Shettima Visits Borno Bomb Victims, Makes Donations

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday visited victims of Saturday’s suicide bombings in Gwoza, Borno State.

During the visit, Shettima made personal donations to the surviving victims while he condoled the families of dead victims.

Eighteen persons were reported killed when four suicide bombers set off improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Gwoza on Saturday.

A handful of injuries were also reported in the attack which was one of the deadliest reported in the state in recent months. The degree of injuries ranged from abdominal ruptures to skull and limb fractures.

On Monday, Shettima disclosed that the death toll from the bomb attack has risen to 31.

He noted that 42 persons were brought to the specialist hospital but 14 have been discharged after treatment. He said that 26 are still being attended to.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur; Senator Ali Ndume; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda; and other government functionaries.