JUST IN: Borno Bombing Death Toll Now 31

Vice President Kashim Shettima says death toll from the suicide bomb attack in Gwoza area of Borno State on Saturday is now 31.

He said that 42 persons were brought to the specialist hospital but 14 have been discharged after receiving treatment. He said that 26 are still receiving treatment.

The Vice President, who made a personal donation to all the victims, condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions.

He also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to Gwoza people and Borno State.

The Vice President was in company of the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Babagana Kingibe, Senator Ali Ndume, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Senator Abubakar Kyari, former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, the Director General of NEMA and other government functionaries.

More to follow…