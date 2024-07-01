Joint Task Force Kills 70 Boko Haram Terrorists In Chad

Seventy Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been killed by troops on the Multinational Joint Taskforce in the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity 2 in the Lake Chad Basin.

According to a statement by the chief spokesperson of the MNJTF, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the aerial operations also successfully obliterated terrorist camps situated on islets across the Cameroonian and Nigerian territories of Lake Chad.

It read, “The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) announces the significant achievements of Operation Lake Sanity 2 in combating terrorism within the Lake Chad Basin.

“Recent aerial operations have successfully obliterated terrorist camps situated on islets across the Cameroonian and Nigerian territories of Lake Chad, killing many terrorists and causing others to flee into Chad. The operation also resulted in the destruction of 8 vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) in Arinna ciki and 2 ammunition bunkers northeast of Malam Fatori.

“In a swift and decisive response, the Chadian Rapid Intervention Force, delivered a devastating blow to the retreating terrorists. This action neutralized 70 terrorists and dismantled 5 camps, highlighting the efficacy of MNJTF’s operational strategies and the robust collaboration with the Chadian Armed Forces.

“The MNJTF extends its appreciation to the Chadian Armed Forces for their invaluable cooperation and support in the fight against terrorism. We also acknowledge the vital contributions from other troop-contributing countries, including Operation Emergence 4 Cameroon, Operation Hadin Kai Nigeria, and Sector 4 Niger, which were instrumental in the success of Operation Lake Sanity 2.

“The MNJTF remains committed to its mandate of eradicating terrorism and restoring peace to the Lake Chad Basin. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to achieve and sustain this critical goal.”