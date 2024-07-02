‘We Are In A State Of War’ — DHQ On Borno Bombings

The Defence Headquarters has described the recent bombings in Borno State as Nigeria receding into a state of war.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, on Tuesday while re-enacting the gory incidents that led to the loss of lives in the Gworza Local Government Area of Borno State over the weekend.

“Given that we are in a state of war, it must be recognised that this despicable act is a response to recent successes in ongoing military operations. Indeed, our recent operations have decapitated the leadership of the terrorists, depleted their resources, reduced their support base, and reduced their influence,” he said.

Buba described the terror attacks as comprising of multiple Person Bourne Improvised Explosive Device ( PBIED), otherwise known as suicide bombings.

The first was recorded at about 3: 00 pm, when a female suicide bomber disguised as a beggar, invaded a wedding reception at Mararaba Hausari Street and detonated an improvised explosive device.

However, after that, at about 5; 00 pm, while efforts were on to stabilise and move casualties of the initial explosion to the hospital for further treatment, there was a second detonation from another female suicide bomber. The second explosion was on the same street and near the first explosion.

Buba said the troops immediately imposed a curfew on the community to get members of the community indoors and prevent further casualties.

However, while troops and hybrid forces enforced the curfew, a third explosion was recorded.

He said, “The third explosion targeted the troops enforcing the curfew. The troops were attacked from behind by a third lady strapped with an IED vest. The blast killed a soldier and two members of hybrid forces.

“The fourth incident was averted when the suspect was identified early enough and she detonated the bomb prematurely whereby she became the only casualty. On the whole, 20 persons were killed while 52 sustained various degrees of injuries and received treatment.”

Buba said the armed forces view every life lost as a result of the ongoing war, whether civilian or military, as an immense tragedy.

He said, “The sad loss of lives is a tragedy for the society, community and the nation.

“Accordingly, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen CG MUSA, officers, and members of the armed forces, we express our condolences even as we mourn with all who have lost loved ones. We also commiserate with all victims needing healing and recovery.”

The DHQ said the terrorists embarked on these cowardly attacks against innocent citizens to project an image of strength to cover their weakness and decline.

He said, “Citizens must see through the smoke screen of the terrorist. We must realise that terrorist aims to counter the reports of their weakness and create panic in the general population.

“The military is aware that in this phase of their ending life-cycle, the terrorists are desperate to attract attention, bolster relevancy, mobilise new recruits, reduce support for the armed forces, and reduce support for the government.”

Accordingly, the army called on citizens to stand united, remain vigilant, and continue to support efforts of the armed forces, to ensure a secure and peaceful future.

“The fate of the terrorists that perpetrated this insecurity will be violent and short as troops will stop at nothing to take them out of the battlefield,” he said.