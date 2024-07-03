Deploy Modern Equipment Against Insurgents, Senate Tells Army

To prevent another suicide bombing in Borno State and other parts of the country, the Senate on Wednesday asked the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to deploy modern technological equipment to fight terrorists.

The Senate also rejected a resolution seeking to oversight monies appropriated to previous service chiefs for the procurement of arms and ammunition.

The rejection came against the backdrop of a motion raised by Senator Ali Ndume on the suicide attacks in Gwoza, Borno state and the urgent need to stem the tide of the ugly menace.

During the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole proposed an additional prayer, asking that the Senate should not only seek to provide more funds for the Army but jealously monitor the procurement process.

He stated that it has become expedient owing to activities of previous service chiefs who rather than deploying public funds towards the purchase of security equipment and modern technology, diverted it towards building universities and purchasing yachts.

When put to a voice vote, majority of lawmakers rejected the additional prayer.

The Senate thereafter urged that the Federal Government to ask security agencies to make concerted efforts in securing the hotspots inhabited by insurgents such as the Lake Chad Region, Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains.

Over 30 persons were killed and scores injured when suicide bombers stormed public places in Borno last Saturday.