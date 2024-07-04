Kidnapped Kaduna Judge Released, Three Children Still In Captivity 

A judge of the Upper Customary Court in Kaduna State Janet Gimba who was kidnapped by bandits along with her four children has been released.

But three of her children are still in the custody of the abductors.

Her husband Musa Gimba confirmed the judge’s release but said that the woman was released without her three children.

He disclosed that the bandits are demanding N150 million ransom within three days, threatening to kill them if the money is not given to them.

The female judge who is attached to the Upper Customary Court, Sabon Tasha Division in Kaduna State was kidnapped along with her four children on June 24, 2024, at their residence in the Mahuta area of Chikun Local Government Area in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

But the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command Mansir Hassan said the assailants later killed the woman’s 14-year-old eldest son Victor Gimba.

Police operatives found his corpse at the Sabon Tasha Division, Ungwan Bayero of Dutse village near the toll gate, along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In the wake of the incident, the police spokesman said the Command’s anti-kidnapping squad collaboration with other sister security agencies was working tirelessly to rescue the victims and also apprehend the bandits.

‘Grisly and Blood-Curdling’

Meanwhile, a human rights activist and the Chief Executive Officer of the House of Justice Gloria Ballason has described the abduction as contrary to Article 7 of the United Nations Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary and Sections 33 and 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution that guarantees the safety of judge’s,

He described the murder of woman’s the 14-year-old son as “grisly and blood-curdling “.

The human rights lawyer therefore called on the security agencies to ensure the speedy rescue of the remaining hostages.