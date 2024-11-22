Gov Radda Flags Off Rehabilitation Of N13.8bn Shargalle-Dutsi-Ingawa Rd

The total rehabilitation of the 39 kilometres Shargalle-Dutsi-Ingawa Road in Katsina State commenced on Friday with Governor Dikko Radda calling on the residents to work together and ensure that the standards are met.

Governor Radda while flagging off the exercise at Shargalle town in Dutsi Local Government Area of the State announced that 40 percent of the contract amount has already been paid to the contractor.

He attested that the poor condition of the road has not only hampered the movement of people, goods, and services but has also adversely affected the trade, agriculture, and socioeconomic activities in the area.

According to him, the rehabilitation of the road is a key component of his administration’s “Building your Future Agenda” to enhance infrastructure across the state.

He said good roads not only facilitate the transportation of goods and services but also foster economic growth by attracting investments, creating jobs, and improving access to the market.

The road which was first constructed by the defunct Kaduna State Governor, the late Balarabe Musa, had remained neglected for over four decades, since its last rehabilitation in 2004 under the administration of the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua of the blessed memory.

READ ALSO: Low-Income Awara Bakers Get Free Environmental Friendly Stoves In Katsina

“The road is crucial for connectivity and economic development of communities. I am aware of the challenges faced by the residents, and the travellers along this vital road. It has become imperative for us to take decisive action to restore this lifeline to its former glory.

“The rehabilitation of the road is a key component of our ‘Building Your Future Agenda’ to enhance infrastructure across the State.

“Good roads, not only facilitate the transportation of goods and services but also foster economic growth by attracting investments, creating jobs, and improving access to the market.

“This administration has prioritised infrastructure development as a means of stimulating our local economy and improving the quality of lives of all the residents.

“I am calling on the community leaders, traditional rulers, and all citizens to support the initiative by being vigilante and ensuring that the project is executed with integrity and diligence.

“This road belongs to all of us. Let’s work together to hold the contractor accountable and to ensure that the quality standards are met.

“This ceremony is not just a flag off but a promise that our administration is committed to the welfare of the people of Katsina,” Radda noted.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Katsina State Commissioner for Works, Housing, and Transport Sani Magaji informed the gathering that the aim was to ensure that residents of the state have access to safe and reliable roads.

Magaji described the road as a vital connector that links various communities and facilitates economic activities in the State and beyond.

“Today marks another milestone in our collective efforts to enhance the infrastructure of the State and increase the quality of lives for our citizens.

“Rehabilitation of this road is essential not only for transportation and accessibility but also for fostering economic growth and promoting social integration among the people.

“Let me assure you that the ministry in collaboration with the contractor, and stakeholders is committed to delivering high-quality work that meets the needs of the community we serve.

“We will adhere to the high standard of engineering and construction to ensure that the benefit of the road extends beyond its construction,” Magaji added.

On November 7, 2024, the State Executive Council awarded a contract for the comprehensive reconstruction and rehabilitation of the road which is expected to be completed in 14 months.