Oyo Govt Moves To Curb Illegal Arms Importation Into State

The Oyo State Government has vowed to curb the proliferation of illegal arms, light weapons and illegal migration in the state.

The government noted that it would reward security personnel and citizens who help in its efforts to apprehend smugglers of illegal arms and ammunition as well as those involved in human and child trafficking and other illegal acts through its border towns.

Special Adviser on Homeland Security to Oyo State Governor, Retired Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACG), Segun Adegoke, explained the government’s efforts when he led a team of security officers from the Department of State Security (DSS), Police, Immigration, Customs, and NSCDC on a sensitisation visit to the state’s border towns across Oyo state.

He maintained that the governor mandated the visit to inform residents of border communities on measures being taken by the government to stem the proliferation of small arms and ammunition in the state.

Adegoke noted that the governor’s mandate was based on security report, following the interception of some trucks filled with arms, ammunition and illegal immigrants in the state and the allegation of collusion between some residents and the smugglers/traffickers.

Some of the communities visited included Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa Local Government, Saki West Local Government, Iseyin Local Government and Ibarapa North Local Government.

The Special Adviser and the security team met with local government chairmen, traditional rulers and border patrol security personnel.

During interactive sessions with the people of various local governments visited, Adegoke noted that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons had placed Nigeria in a vulnerable state of insecurity, conflict, destruction and communal clashes, which had resulted in loss of lives and rendered people homeless.

He said: “The purpose of the visit is to sensitise and educate the people and relevant security stakeholders within the border towns on the dangers of possession of illegal arms, light weapons and migration of irregular foreigners, as they affect security of lives and property in the state.

“The proliferation of small arms and light weapons is part of organised crimes and adjudged as the major security challenge to people, societies and states worldwide, fuelling civil wars, insurgency, organised criminal violence, human trafficking and drugs, armed robbery, abduction and kidnapping.

“The menace poses challenges to security and sustainable development in the country.

“Based on the existential experience in some parts of our country, the influx of illegal immigrants has the potential of being a threat to our collective security and socio-economic development.

“We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these issues and it is our collective responsibility to take measures to stem the tide. As leaders, we must work together to address these challenges and ensure the safety and well-being of our people.”

While identifying inadequate border control, weak law enforcement and the expansive nature of the border areas as some of the factors contributing to the proliferation of small arms, Adegoke sought the cooperation of relevant security stakeholders to strengthen the borders and improve surveillance to prevent illegal importation of arms.

He added: “To our youths, I wish to reiterate that you play a crucial role in addressing these issues, as you are the eyes and ears of your communities to report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

“I also urge the traditional rulers and community leaders present here today to use your influence to discourage the possession and use of illegal arms in your communities.”

In their separate contributions, the chairmen of the local governments and the traditional rulers pledged to intensify efforts to ensure that the state’s border towns are secured from illegal arms and immigrants.

Adegoke, who also addressed the border patrol security agencies to perform their duties professionally, assured them that there would be rewards for outstanding officers, who apprehend perpetrators of illegal ammunition.

He added that more work should be put in to promote a culture of peace and unity in the communities, as it would help to reduce the demand for arms and curb the influx of illegal arms and light weapons and immigration