Muoghalu Clinches LP Governorship Ticket In Anambra

Former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Muoghalu, has clinched Labour Party’s governorship ticket ahead of the November 8, 2025, elections in the state.

Muoghalu polled 575 votes at the party’s primary held in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Saturday.

The primary election was monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the party’s electoral team and other observers.

At Finotel Hotel where the election took place, the delegates conducted themselves in an orderly manner all through accreditation, voting, sorting and counting processes.

Muoghalu’s co-contender, John Nwosu, who had withdrawn from the contest earlier on Saturday, still garnered nineteen votes.

Reacting to his victory, Muoghalu said the party’s trust in him would not be misplaced as the defining moment for Anambra has come, adding that it was the time to build a prosperous and an inclusive state.

Moghalu will be challenging the incumbent governor who also emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday.

Soludo, who was returned unopposed, polled over 300 affirmative votes during the primary which also held in Awka.