Nigeria Can Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup — Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is confident that the team still have a chance in their bid for a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Malian seems to have forgotten the disappointment of the draw against Zimbabwe and are focused on subsequent matches, and how the three-time African champions would influence the chances of qualification for global football showpiece, to be jointly hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The 47-year-old has laid out how Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their slow start in the qualifiers.

Before Chelle’s appointment, Nigeria had failed to win any of their first four qualifying matches. However, he boosted hopes by guiding the team to a 2-0 victory over Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali.

But a draw against Brave Warriors of Zimbabwe has made their task more difficult, as Nigeria now trails group leaders South Africa by six points. Bafana Bafana are in pole position to qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

With four matches left, the Super Eagles must win all their remaining games and hope their rivals drop points. Chelle has identified the clash against the South Africans as a critical point in their campaign.

“It’s an obligation to win in South Africa, but the most important match for us right now is Rwanda in Uyo,” Chelle said

“South Africa are a good side, but for that game, we cannot afford to let them play. First, we have to beat Rwanda at home, then we will focus on South Africa.”

Nigeria will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on September 3rd, before the trip to face South Africa on September 7th

The Super Eagles will need to be at their best to keep their World Cup dream alive.

The Nigeria Football Federation has penciled down a host of preparatory matches before September, with a friendly match against FIFA-banned Russia expected to be played in June.

Reports indicate Super Eagles will feature in a four-nation tournament tagged “The Unity Cup” in June, with West African rivals Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica also on board.

However, the football federation have yet to confirm any of these games but are expected to announce the games for the June international break in the coming days.