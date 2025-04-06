‘Enough Is Enough,’ NSA Visits Plateau, Promises End To Killings

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has expressed the Federal Government’s determination in finding a lasting solution to the incessant attacks and killings in Plateau State.

Speaking at Operation Safe Haven headquarters in Jos during an operational visit in the aftermath of attacks in some communities of the Bokkos Local Government Area LGA) of the state, Ribadu promised to end the killings.

Over fifty persons were killed within a week in attacks over five communities that left over three hundred houses burnt by suspected herdsmen.

The Plateau State Government, through the Secretary to the Government Samuel Jatau, also visited some of the affected communities to ascertain the extent of damages and also donate relief materials to affected victims.

Ribadu expressed the Federal Government's determination in finding solutions to the incessant attacks and killings.

Also, speaking about the killings, the District Head of Manguna wants the government to provide more security personnel in the affected communities to curb rural-urban migration.

Hurti community in the area, Yohanna Michael, explained how over thirty persons were given mass burial at a grave within the community, even as the search for the missing is still ongoing.

Over seven hundred persons were displaced from their ancestral homes and will require government intervention and reinforcement of security personnel to the affected areas for the people to return to their homes and continue their farming activities.

ACF Asks FG To Step In

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the recent frightening attacks in the North-Central State.

In a statement on Sunday, the socio-political group asked the Federal Government to wade in and stop the killings in the Plateau.

“ACF reiterates its long-standing stance that every new such experience is one too many. Clearly, the people are in great pain, with their situation compounded by existential economic challenges. The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped immediately, and peace must return to the State,” it said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Tukur Muhammad-Baba.