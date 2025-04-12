The Niger State Government has taken custody of 17 kidnapped victims rescued in Kaduna State by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The victims, who were abducted on March 3, 2025, from Kango and wuloto villages in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, were handed over during a formal ceremony held at the Police Command Headquarters in Minna.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, expressed appreciation to the security agencies for their unwavering commitment and collaborative efforts that led to the safe rescue of the victims. He highlighted that Munya and Shiroro Local Government Areas have long been plagued by banditry and kidnapping but noted that such incidents have seen a notable decline in the past two years due to intensified government intervention and security partnerships.

“Our administration remains committed to the security and welfare of every citizen. The reduction in criminal activities, especially in vulnerable areas like Munya and Shiroro, is the result of strategic collaboration with security agencies,” the Deputy Governor stated.

He assured the government would provide the necessary medical attention and psychosocial support to help the victims recover from their ordeal and reintegrate into their communities.

Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, who officially handed over the victims, described the operation as a success of “non-kinetic” strategies, emphasizing the importance of intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation.

“This rescue is a product of effective synergy between the police and the Office of the National Security Adviser. It demonstrates our collective commitment to ending the menace of kidnapping and restoring peace to our communities,” Elleman said.

Of the 17 rescued victims, 15 are reported to be from the same extended family, making the operation particularly emotional for their relatives who had been anxiously awaiting their return.

The handover ceremony was attended by top government officials, security personnel, and family members of the victims, many of whom expressed gratitude and relief.

The rescue has been hailed as a significant victory in the ongoing fight against kidnapping and banditry in Niger State, reinforcing public confidence in the capacity of security forces to protect lives and property.