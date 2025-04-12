Explosion Kills Seven, Injures Several Commuters In Borno

Seven commuters have been killed by an explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The explosion followed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated and deserted road which passes through the Sambisa forest.

According to several sources, the explosion happened while cars on a scheduled military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri on Saturday leaving several others with varying degrees of injuries.

The Maiduguri-Damboa Road links Maiduguri to several local government areas in Southern Borno and has been a hotspot for Boko Haram terrorists for over a decade.

The road was closed to vehicles and commuters until the administration of Babagana Zulum opened the road for passengers to travel to Damboa, Chibok and other LGAs in southern Borno with the help of a military convoy serving as security cover for the commuters.

The convoy traverses the road two times a week after scanning for IED by the military and this has been going on for over two years now.

The injured persons whose numbers are yet to be specified have been conveyed to a hospital in Maiduguri for prompt medical attention.

More to follow…