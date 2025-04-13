×

‘Many Dead’ After Russian Strike On Ukrainian City

"Many dead today as a result of a missile strike," the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said on social media, adding that "the enemy has struck civilians again".

Updated April 13, 2025
This handout photograph taken and released by the Sumy City Council on April 13, 2025, shows local residents standing next to a burning car at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials

 

Ukrainian officials on Sunday said there were “many dead” after a Russian missile strike on the northeastern city of Sumy, which has come under intense attack from Moscow’s forces in recent weeks.

Sumy lies close to the Russian border and has been under increasing pressure since Moscow pushed back much of Ukraine’s troops from its Kursk region across the border.

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of 18-year-old Ukrainian serviceman Olexandr Samoilovich from the 1st Brigade during the funeral ceremony in the city of Slavuta on April 11, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

Unverified images on social media showed burnt-out cars and plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Sumy lies some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the border.

Kyiv has warned for weeks that Moscow could mount an offensive on Sumy.

Last month Russia claimed the capture of a village in the Sumy region for the first time since the early days of its 2022 invasion.

