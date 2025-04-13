Tinubu Not In France To See Doctors – Presidency

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala says contrary to social media speculations, President Bola Tinubu is not in France for medical treatment.

“Sometimes on social media, somebody will be tweeting, you don’t even know who the person is; it can be somebody who has mental health somewhere. You just see that information is coming out.

“The president did not go to see a doctor; he’s on a working visit and we have been publishing his activities,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Tinubu left Nigeria on April 2, 2025 for for Paris, France on a short work visit, according to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

In a video shared by the Presidency, Tinubu was seen greeting top government officials before boarding the presidential aircraft.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu would use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

He said the president is expected in the country by April 16, 2025.