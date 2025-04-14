EFCC Arraigns Chinese For Alleged False Information

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned a Chinese, Liu Beixiang, before Justice Ayokule Faji of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial on a one count of giving false information to an officer of the EFCC, according to a statement by the anti-graft agency spokesman Dele Oyewale.

The charge reads: “That you, LIU BEIXIANG (A.K.A LAO LIU), sometime in December, 2024 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did give information, which you knew to be false, to an officer of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the discharge of his duties and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.”

[READ ALSO] Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: P-Square’s Peter Testifies In Case Against Brother

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence when the charge was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Facility.

Responding, defence counsel, F.A. Dalmeda, informed the court of an application submitted to the EFCC seeking a plea bargain.

“We filed an application for a plea bargain and we have also filed a motion for bail, which the EFCC responded to this morning. We need a date for us to report on the plea bargain,” Dalmeda said.

Consequently, Justice Faji adjourned the matter till June 23, 2025, for a report on the plea bargain and remanded the defendant in a Correction Centre.