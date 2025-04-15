JUST IN: Some Persons Feared Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community 

Suspected herdsmen on Tuesday evening attacked the Otobi community in the Akpa district of the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack started about 5:30pm on Tuesday, according to the lawmaker who represents Otukpo-Akpa Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Kennedy Angbo.

The lawmaker, who hails from Akpa district, in a telephone conversation with Channels Television, said an unconfirmed number of persons have been killed and hundreds have fled the community.

A resident of the Otobi community, Edwin Emma, also told our correspondent in Benue, that many persons were feared killed as he called for help from the government and security forces.

“We are being attacked by herdsmen at Otobi community, my wife and children are fleeing from the community as I speak, please call for help,” the frightened resident said.

Otobi, the community hosting the Federal Ministry of Water Resources Multipurpose Water Dam, has come under attack twice in April as a security guard at the facility was killed days ago.

The police are yet to comment on the development as of press time.

In neighbouring Plateau State, also in the North Central geopolitical zone, over 100 people have been killed in the last two weeks when bloodthirsty marauders unleashed mayhem on communities in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.