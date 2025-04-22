Police Unaware of DPP Advice That Released Quadri – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is not aware of the advice of the Department of Public Prosecution that recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri Alabi, who went viral during campaigns for the 2023 general elections when he stood in front of the convoy of a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, who stated this on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, said the police had not been informed whether the DPP advice directed that the teenager be granted bail, acquitted, or discharged.

Moshood said, “Police action terminates when a matter is taken to court. The lawyer yesterday mentioned the DPP. For us, we have not seen the DPP advice.

“We don’t know whether he was directed to be granted bail, whether he was acquitted, or whether he was discharged. We’re going to verify all those things equally to know what is in the DPP advice today.

‘Teenager’s Trial Hasn’t Begun’

On the reported release of the boy by the court, the police commissioner said the police were not invited when the decision was taken, adding that the trial had not begun.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Raised N10m In Four Days To Support Quadri – Lawyer

He explained, “The Trial has not been opened into the matter. The remand process was what we went to the court for, and the court saw reason with us, from the statement of the boy that he’s 18 years old, and he was remanded in a custodial facility, and the matter was supposed to come up for trial.

“So, whatever may have transpired there, the court in its wisdom invite us or not invite us. It is when we find those out that we will know whether we’re joined in the matter or not.

“When the arraignment in court starts, the suspect will be brought to court and he’s going to take his plea. So, that has not happened; we will study the DPP advice to know where we’ll proceed.

‘Quadri Stated He’s 18 In Our Records’

He dismissed the claim by the lawyer of that Quadri was not an adult, adding that the document presented by the lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, which gave the boy’s age as 17should be investigated.

“In the statement form, it was the boy himself that said he is 18 and it was recorded. I have been to Amukoko Police Station and I still went there yesterday to check the entry they have.

READ ALSO: Self-Defence Will Cause Anarchy – Jigawa Governor Replies Danjuma

“If you’re in the 18th year and you’re above 17 going to 18 and you tell a policeman you’re 18, you’ll be treated as such. So, what we have in our record in the statement that Quadri filled is18 years and it was on the basis of that we proceeded with the investigation into the matter.

“The record we have is that the boy stated he is 18, and the best person to tell the actual age is the parent. The birth certificate that the lawyer is parading should be investigated because birth certificates are not issued over the phone; we all know how they are issued.

“Even if it is an affidavit of declaration of age, it is not issued over the phone. Nowadays, because of AI (artificial intelligence) and other technology, anything can be doctored,” he said.

When reminded that the document was presented before the court, Jimoh said, “You and I were not in court. We need to verify that.”

‘Quadri didn’t Give Statement Under Duress’

The commissioner also said the teenager’s statement was taken under duress.

“Being under duress or not is clearly out of it in stating your age, biological or social history.

“So, what we have in the statement of the boy is 18 years and it was on the basis of that that those press releases emanating from us were issued,” he added.

The Magistrates’ Court in Apapa on April 17 freed the minor following the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins.

The magistrate confirmed that the legal advice issued by the DPP showed that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegation of armed robbery against Quadri.

In his legal advice, the DPP was said to have recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri and another defendant, one Muiz Animashaun.

Quadri and Animashaun were standing trial alongside three others for the offence of armed robbery.

Effiong, who is counsel for Quadri, had also called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, and the Inspector General of Police, to subject the DPO of Amukoko Divisional Headquarters to an orderly room over what he called the “corrupt scheme of framing-up a teenager for armed robbery at the behest of rogue ‘Area Boys’”.