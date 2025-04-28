Tinubu Must Be Re-Elected In 2027 To Complete His Reforms – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prioritise the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 over their personal political ambitions.

Keyamo emphasised that Tinubu’s second term is essential to complete the reforms he has initiated in governance.

“Every single APC member in Nigeria today should be concentrating on the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu irrespective of whether it affects your personal interest or not because he does need a second term to fully finish up all these reforms,” Keyamo said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

The Minister reckoned that “it will be tragic for any government to come in 2027 and stop all these reforms,” adding that “This is what has happened in the past when you had all the inchoate policies that were implemented.”

Following the recent defection of Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State — Keyamo’s home state — to the APC, the Minister ceded the party’s leadership in the state to him.

Keyamo stated that such sacrifices are necessary to strengthen the APC and improve President Tinubu’s chances of re-election in 2027.

“Whether I have to make sacrifices like yesterday where we surrendered (party leadership in Delta), it is all irrelevant so long as we are strengthening APC the more for the re-election of Mr President.

“I don’t care whether it affects me, I don’t care whether I lose out politically, Mr President must be elected,” he said.

‘PDP Has Lost Its Soul In Delta’

Keyamo said the PDP has lost its soul in Delta State, with the defection of Oborevwori to the APC.

He explained that Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP, adding that the defection of the governor was one of the major boosts for the APC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Keyamo said, “The PDP knows that they have lost something like their soul. Delta was like the soul of the PDP. Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP; they have lost it.”