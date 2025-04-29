‘I’m Alive, Healthy,’ Sunny Ade Refutes Disappearance Claims

Legendary Nigerian juju musician, Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), has publicly dispelled rumours of his alleged disappearance, stating that he is “alive, healthy, and grateful” to his fans.

In a bid to set the record straight, the 78-year-old music icon issued a press statement on Tuesday via his official Instagram account.

The singer reassured the public of his well-being, describing the rumours as entirely “false and malicious.”

“Contrary to the falsehood and fabricated news dated 28 April 2025, peddled by Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye and her associates, who declared that I was missing, I hereby state as follows:

“I, Dr Sunday Adeniyi-Adegeye MFR, also known as King Sunny Ade, am alive and well. The falsehood about my disappearance or being missing is entirely baseless.

“I am grateful for the love and support of my fans. Thank you for your concern. It is important to address these falsehoods and assure the public that I am safe.

“I admonish the blogger(s) and those spreading this misinformation to desist, or be prepared to face legal action,” the statement read.

The singer reiterated that he had recently performed at several events and is currently preparing for an upcoming show in Akure, Ondo State.

READ ALSO: Annie Macaulay Introduces Self As Single Amid Marriage Split Drama

Meanwhile, in another trending video, the “Aye Nreti Eleya” crooner boldly stated that he was not kidnapped but rather took time to rest.

“People are more important than clothes; people are the honourary clothes I wear to cover myself,” KSA said. “During the few days I took to rest, people started saying they hadn’t seen me. I thank God that I didn’t go anywhere, I wasn’t kidnapped, and I didn’t kidnap myself either.”

The video, recorded inside a vehicle, showed KSA in high spirits as he appreciated the overwhelming concern expressed by fans and associates across the globe.

“I must thank my fans worldwide because people have been calling me non-stop for the past 70-something hours,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNDAY ADENIYI ADEGEYE (@iamkingsunnyade)

Rumour

Concerns about King Sunny Ade’s safety began circulating online on Monday, when one of his daughters, Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye, alleged on Instagram that her father was being held against his will by her stepbrother, Dayo Adegeye, who also serves as the artiste’s informal manager.

In her posts, Damilola accused Dayo of isolating their father from family and administering sedatives to control him while also mismanaging his finances.

She wrote, “Dad told my brother that he wants to go home. Where is he? Where are his phones? He has not been online or picking up his calls.”

She further called for Dayo’s arrest, alleging financial impropriety and misconduct in handling King Sunny Ade’s affairs.

“I want Dayo apprehended. I want him to provide all the money they have been stealing from him. He has a UK visa, thinking he can run,” she claimed.

Hours after her claims, she made an Instagram post stating, “I just saw a video saying he (Sunny Ade) is alright.”

READ ALSO: [UPDATED:] Court Sentences Gospel Singer Osinachi’s Husband To Death

More Rebuttal

In a separate interview, one of his sons, Dayo Adegeye, affirmed that his father is “hale and hearty” and recently performed at an event in Victoria Island, with another performance scheduled for May 1 in Akure.

His brothers, Emperor and David Adegeye, also refuted the claims, stressing that their father was neither missing nor being held against his will and continues to work of his own volition.

While most of King Sunny Ade’s children have denied the allegations and vouched for his safety, the claims have drawn mixed reactions.

Despite the family discord, the musician himself has maintained a calm front, choosing to reassure fans and assert his independence.

“Right now, I’m on my way to a show. I was at a show last Saturday in Lekki, Lagos State. I thank Nigerians and everyone for their concern,” he said.

King Sunny Ade, however, warned that he may pursue legal action against those involved in spreading the rumour, particularly bloggers and online platforms that published the claims without verification.

“This is an attempt to trample on my hard-earned reputation. I am alive, and I deserve peace,” he concluded.