Wike In China For Talks On FCT Satellite Towns Water Project

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is currently en route to China to finalise discussions on a major water project targeted at satellite towns within the FCT.

This follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of ₦50 billion for the provision of potable water in underserved areas, particularly the satellite towns of Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Kuje Area Councils.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, confirmed that Wike is presently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ahead of his official engagements in China.

“While in China, the minister (Wike) will meet with officials of the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group,” Olayinka said.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Nigerian government and Chinese firms during President Tinubu’s state visit to China in September 2024.

The MoU, involving both CGCOC and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), focuses on improving electricity and water supply infrastructure across the FCT.

President Tinubu, during that visit, emphasised the need for people-centred projects aimed at restoring residents’ confidence in government.

“Water is not a luxury — it is a necessity. Our people in the FCT deserve reliable access to clean, safe water,” the President said at the time.

According to Olayinka, the minister is expected back in Nigeria next week after the high-level meeting with CGCOC officials.