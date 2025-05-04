Four Seminarians Die, Nine Injured In Obudu Ranch Accident

Four seminarians have died and nine others have been wounded in an accident at the Obudu Ranch Resort, Cross River State.

The incident happened at Ikwette community by Obudu Ranch Resort bottom hill, according to a statement by the Nsa Gill, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu.

“The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of four lives and injuries to nine others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

“The accident involved a vehicle carrying thirteen individuals, and preliminary reports suggest that brake failure may have contributed to this devastating incident.”

Gill said the victims were seminarians who came for a tour in a bus belonging to the Enugu Catholic Diocese.

“They were led on a tour by a Reverend Father. They had finished their tour of the ranch and encountered the unfortunate incident at the bottom hill community, outside the ranch premises,” he said.

While sending condolences to the families of the victims, the Cross River State Government said it was committed to making Obudu Ranch Resort and all parts of the state safe.

“Safety is our utmost priority in the Ranch Resort and beyond, and we will be reviewing the safety measures in place at the Ranch Resort for every visitor,” the statement issued on Sunday added.

“We urge all visitors to prioritize safety, including the roadworthiness of their vehicles, and to adhere to all guidelines while coming to our beautiful attractions and leaving the confines of the Resort.”

“Once again,” the statement further read, “our heartfelt condolences go out to all those affected by this tragedy.”