Lorry Knocks Pedestrian In Lagos, LASTMA Warns Against Crossing Expressways

A pedestrian has been knocked down by a lorry along the Ojota Expressway in Lagos.
The unidentified victim was killed while attempting to cross the busy Ojota main carriageway, bypassing the designated pedestrian bridge.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in a statement on Sunday, issued a stern warning against unlawful crossing of highways.
LASTMA Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said that preliminary investigations revealed that the lorry driver, in an attempt to flee after the fatal collision, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a Toyota Corolla with registration number LND 905 HN.
“The Lagos State Government has invested significantly in pedestrian bridges, and it is incumbent upon all road users to utilise them conscientiously,” said LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki.
Taofiq stated that LASTMA officers swiftly apprehended the fleeing driver and secured both the vehicle and the suspect before handing them over to the Ogudu Police Division for further investigation.
The deceased’s body was later handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, in line with standard procedures.
Describing the incident as “tragic and wholly preventable”, Bakare-Oki extended condolences to the victim’s family and reiterated the importance of using the pedestrian infrastructure provided by the state.
“It is both reckless and unlawful to ignore the infrastructural provisions made for pedestrian safety,” he said, warning that such negligence puts not only the offender at risk but also other road users.
He added: “Disregard for traffic safety protocols endangers not only the individual but also the broader public,” calling for “collective vigilance and compliance to prevent further needless tragedies.”
LASTMA urged the public to prioritise safety and avoid shortcuts that endanger lives.
TRAGIC OCCURRENCE AT OJOTA : LASTMA ADVOCATES UNCOMPROMISING ADHERENCE TO DESIGNATED PEDESTRIAN OVERPASSES.
Adebayo Taofiq
Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.