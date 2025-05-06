18-Year-Old Wife Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband In Kano

An 18-year-old woman, Saudat Jibril, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command for allegedly killing her husband, Salisu Idris, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident, which took place in Farawa Quarters, involved the use of a sharp knife, with the victim sustaining fatal injuries to the throat.

The Kano State Police Command confirmed the incident in a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, stating that the suspect is now in custody and will face charges of culpable homicide.

According to the Command, the incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. on May 6, 2025. The victim, 30-year-old Salisu Idris, was rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital following the attack but was declared dead by medical personnel.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Two Air Force Officers, Others In Kaduna

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, swiftly deployed a team of detectives to the scene,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement. “The suspect has been apprehended and is currently in custody at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section.”

Kiyawa added that investigations are ongoing and that the suspect will be charged in court upon conclusion of preliminary inquiries.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police condemned the act and reiterated the Command’s resolve to clamp down on all forms of criminality.

“The Command will not tolerate any form of violence or criminal behaviour in Kano State,” CP Bakori warned. “We are committed to ensuring justice is served, and we urge members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators.”

Residents of Farawa Quarters, where the couple reportedly lived, expressed shock at the development, describing the incident as both tragic and disturbing. A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said, “We never suspected any serious trouble between them. It’s a terrible thing to wake up to.”

The motive behind the killing is still unknown as police continue their investigation.