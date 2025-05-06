We Have Lawful Right To Hold VDM In Custody — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrested of a popular rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The anti-graft agency, in a statement on its X handle on Tuesday, said Otse was arrested following petitions pertaining to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which could not be ignored by the Commission.

It said the activist had “refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication”.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Vincent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him.

He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication. The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission,” it said in the statement titled, “EFCC’s Case against Martins Vincent Otse”.

The EFCC, also said that as against the outcry over the arrest and detention of Otse, the agency had the right to hold him in custody.

It, however, said the activist had been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

“It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.

“The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

It also stated that charges would be filed as soon as investigations were concluded.

“The Commission appreciates the interest of Nigerians in its operations. The passion, enthusiasm, and torrential actions to all of its activities are welcome. However, insinuations about its motive in carrying out its assignment should no longer continue.

“The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour. As soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed,” it added.

Youths Protest

Scores of youths had on Monday taken to the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, in protest of the arrest of the rights activist.

The protesters, who marched from the headquarters of the EFCC to the premises of a commercial bank where he was reportedly arrested, held placards with inscriptions such as “Release Very Dark Man,” and “Seyi Tinubu, Are You Involved?,” among others.

VDM was reported to have been arrested on May 2 by the EFCC following some petitions it received against him.

The protesters, who were sighted at the Wuse area, just right after the Berger bridge, described VDM’s arrest and detention as illegal.

The arrest of the activist had also received criticisms from some prominent Nigerians.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday called for the release of VDM.

Atiku, in a post on X, said the arrest and continued detention of the social media influencer and “outspoken critic” by the EFCC was “another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration, which has made political repression a hallmark of its rule”.

Similarly, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday condemned the arrest of the social media influencer, saying that the action was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians worried.

Obi, in a statement, explained that the manner in which VDM was arrested closely resembled an abduction, “a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements”.

‘Free My Guy’’

Also, Nigerian music star, Davido, has called for the immediate release of VDM.

Davido, in a post, said, “Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does actually impact lives and people actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging, makes one want to do more for the masses. FREE MY GUY.”