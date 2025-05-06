VIDEO: Nigeria Not Becoming One-Party State — Gov Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday said Nigeria is not sliding into a one-party state.

The governor stated this after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja, stressing that the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not be likened to the death of other political parties in the country.

He attributed the defection of members of opposition parties to the APC to Tinubu’s policies and achievements.

According to Sule, defectors were not pressured to join the ruling party, noting that they were inspired by Tinubu’s reforms.

“It’s a reflection of the performance of our party and the performance of Mr President,” he said. “We’ve seen reforms in the unification of exchange rates, the removal of fuel subsidies, and now in the power sector.”

“What is even more impressive is the focus on skill acquisition and agriculture. These are real reforms that matter to the people.”

See the video below: