PHOTOS: Edo Speaker, 17 LG Chairmen, Others Dump PDP For APC

They were received into the APC by the party's national secretary Ajibola Bashiru.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated May 6, 2025
The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, 17 local government area chairpersons, councilors, and others have officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). 

Agbebaku and other defectors were received into the APC by the party’s national secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, Governor Monday Okpebholo, and other chieftains of the leading party in a ceremony in Benin City, Edo State.

At the event, Okpebholo hailed the decamping politicians for their move, and said Edo State is on the path of progress with President Bola Tinubu’s support. 

See photos from the event below: 

 

