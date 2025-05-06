PHOTOS: Edo Speaker, 17 LG Chairmen, Others Dump PDP For APC

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, 17 local government area chairpersons, councilors, and others have officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agbebaku and other defectors were received into the APC by the party’s national secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, Governor Monday Okpebholo, and other chieftains of the leading party in a ceremony in Benin City, Edo State.

APC LEADS EDO STATE ASSEMBLY AS SPEAKER, 17 LG CHAIRMEN, OTHERS DEFECT TO APC The new entrants were received by the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by the National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, accompanied by Governor Monday Okpebholo, other Party leaders pic.twitter.com/q0Nf3cZ7P0 Advertisement — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 6, 2025

At the event, Okpebholo hailed the decamping politicians for their move, and said Edo State is on the path of progress with President Bola Tinubu’s support.

See photos from the event below: