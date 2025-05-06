Oil Spill Hits Rivers Community As Environmental Group Raises Alarm

An oil spill has been reported in the Ikata community of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, sparking concern among residents and environmental groups over yet another ecological threat in the state.

The spill, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, is believed to have originated from a 14-inch pipeline along the Okordia-Rumuekpe right of way, now operated by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd (RAEC).

RAEC recently took over assets from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in a $2.4 billion divestment deal that has raised hopes and concerns in equal measure across oil-producing communities.

Environmental advocacy group, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface.

According to the group, members of its One Million Youth Volunteers Network and Crude Oil Spill Alert System (COSAS) in the area reported that the pipeline had been vandalised, possibly by oil thieves. Dr. Fyneface described the spill as “seriously spewing crude oil into the environment and destroying the ecosystem.”

Field volunteers who visited the scene early Monday reportedly found signs of excavation around the pipeline, suggesting third-party interference.

Video and photographic evidence shared with the Advocacy Centre and made available to our correspondent show crude oil gushing from the compromised pipeline, soaking the surrounding landscape.

READ ALSO: Dangote Visits Tinubu, Commends Him For ‘Revolutionary Change’ In Oil Sector

YEAC-Nigeria is calling on the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to launch a joint investigation visit (JIV) to determine the root cause of the incident.

The group also wants authorities to invoke relevant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to prosecute those responsible.

At the time of filing this report, neither RAEC nor NOSDRA has issued an official response.

The Ikata incident adds to the growing list of oil spills plaguing the Niger Delta region, where pipeline vandalism and environmental degradation remain persistent challenges despite ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s oil sector.