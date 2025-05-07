Nenadi Usman-Led Labour Party Probes Abure Over Alleged Misconduct

The caretaker committee of the Labour Party, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has launched an investigation into Barrister Julius Abure over allegations of misconduct, including corruption, misappropriation of party funds, and anti-party activities.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Senator Usman accused Abure of persistently parading himself as the national chairman of the party despite being removed, and of running the Labour Party as a personal enterprise to pursue selfish ambitions.

She stated that rather than fostering unity, Abure allegedly exploited his position for personal enrichment.

To address these allegations, the caretaker committee has set up a disciplinary panel, chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe, with Peter Ameh serving as secretary. The panel is tasked with investigating the allegations against Abure and recommending appropriate disciplinary measures.

The committee has summoned Abure to appear before the disciplinary panel to respond to various petitions and charges brought against him.

Furthermore, the caretaker committee criticized Abure’s alleged hijacking of party structures without following due process, including the failure to conduct ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses ahead of a national convention.

The Nenadi Usman-led team pledged to restore internal democracy, announcing that a timetable for proper congresses and the election of national executives will be released soon.

This is coming a few days after the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party set up a disciplinary committee to investigate allegations of anti-party activities against Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and other members.

It said “NEC reviewed the anti party activities of Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor” and other errant members and consequently set up a disciplinary committee.

The committee chaired by Ayo Olorunfemi, was given two weeks to submit its report.