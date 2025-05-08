CBN Sells N598.3bn Treasury Bills

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has allotted N598.33 billion Nigerian Treasury Bills across three maturities.

The 365-day bill accounted for 80 per cent of total sales and subscriptions, amounting to a sale of N482.62 billion of the tenor.

The 81-day bill saw the lowest demand and sales of all tenors, with only N48.4 billion subscriptions and even lower sales of N38.4 billion.

Total sales of the Treasury bills year-to-date now amount to N7.248 trillion.

The apex bank saw an oversubscription at the Nigerian Treasury Bill auction on Wednesday, as liquidity floods the market.

A total of NGN550 billion was offered across the three maturities – N50 billion in 91-day bills, N100.00bn in 182-day bills, and N400 billion in 364-day bills.

Demand for the government securities was double the offer, though total subscriptions fell to N1.08 trillion from N1.53 trillion at the prior auction.

This led to yields remaining unchanged across the tenors except for a slight increase to 24.41 per cent from 24.36 per cent on the 365-day bill.

Yields have hovered around the same level over the last four auctions.

The 181-day and 90-day yields remained unchanged on Wednesday at 20.38 per cent and 18.85 per cent, respectively.

System liquidity was N1.21 trillion as of May 6, 2025, added to the maturing bills worth N287.98 billion together were more than triple the N550 billion on offer.