Nigeria, Google Advance Strategic Digital Partnership To Boost AI, Innovation

Nigeria and Google are advancing a strategic digital partnership aimed at positioning the country as a leading AI and technology hub in West and Central Africa.

This follows a meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris and was further strengthened during a two-day workshop held on May 6–7, 2025.

The initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of economic diversification through technology, focusing on five key pillars: scalable digital infrastructure, workforce digital skills, AI innovation, cloud adoption for governance, and investment in digital growth.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under presidential directive, is leading the initiative and collaborating closely with Google to develop practical business use cases and gather data across these strategic areas.

The recent workshop provided a platform to validate these insights and introduce the draft framework to stakeholders. NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, also held high-level talks with key officials including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, and Education Minister Tunji Alausa to ensure cross-sector alignment.

Google presented global case studies demonstrating how digital interventions can strengthen economic stability, improve institutional efficiency, and empower citizens. The partnership aims to impact sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and security.

Through this collaboration, Nigeria is taking significant steps toward building a more innovative, inclusive, and digitally driven economy.