Ukraine Set To Ratify Resources Deal With US

Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday was set to vote on ratifying a resources deal with the United States that Kyiv hopes will pave the way to further military support.

The deal, signed last week in Washington, will see Washington and Kyiv jointly develop Ukraine’s natural resources and minerals.

Securing a fresh agreement was seen as a diplomatic success for Kyiv, coming after a White House clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky that derailed an original deal that was ready to be signed.

“We hope we will successfully complete the ratification today,” Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Thursday in a briefing.

Kyiv was initially hoping the United States would provide security guarantees to help deter future Russian attacks, in exchange for preferential access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

But Washington refused, instead arguing that boosting its business interests in Ukraine will itself act as a bulwark against Russia.

It is unclear how soon any tangible benefits from the agreement can be put in place.

Fighting is still raging in the east and many of Ukraine’s resource deposits lie in areas occupied by Russia’s army.

Washington, which has been Kyiv’s biggest backer, signalled the deal was essential if Ukraine wanted to carry on getting such support.

Under the agreement, new military aid from Washington could be counted as its contribution to the joint investment fund.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the tens of billions of dollars in military support provided by his predecessor Joe Biden.

He was originally demanding the deal first paid out “compensation” for that support, though the current version of the document makes no mention of debt for previous aid packages.

“We have managed to ensure that the agreement is equitable. The key principle is that management is 50-50. Neither side has an advantage, there is no dictatorship from either side, and decisions are taken by consensus,” Svyrydenko said.

AFP