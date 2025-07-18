×

WAFCON 2024: Nigeria Vs Zambia Line Up

The Falcons are hoping for revenge for their 1-0 defeat in the 2022 third-place playoff.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated July 18, 2025
Nigeria
Nigeria are nine-time African champions. X@NGSuper_Falcons

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be playing Zambia in a thrilling Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 quarterfinal at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, and both teams have released their starting lineups for the game.

The Falcons are hoping for revenge for their 1-0 defeat in the 2022 third-place playoff. That was the Zambians’ first-ever victory over the Falcons in the competition.

Nigeria Starting XI

Chiamaka, Osinachi, Plumptre, Okoronkwo, Echegini, Demehin, Ajibade, Ayinde, Ihezuo, Ijamilusi, Alozie

Zambia Starting XI

Musole, Mweemba, Wilombe, Belemu, Chanda, Banda, Lungu, Kundananji, Nachula, Maluba. Chilufya

