University Of Maiduguri Alumni, Students Reject Renaming Institution After Buhari 

Alumni and students of the University of Maiduguri as well as concerned citizens of Borno State have rejected the renaming of the institution to Muhammadu Buhari University by President Bola Tinubu to immortalise the immediate past President.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, July 17, 2025, during an expanded FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja announced the renaming of the University after Buhari in honour of the former Nigerian leader.

Projecting their argument, the groups said the University of Maiduguri is more than just a name, as it is a powerful symbol of resilience, academic excellence, and cultural heritage — especially in the face of insecurity that once threatened the North-East region.

They, therefore, recommended that President Tinubu rename either the Federal University of transportation, Daura or the Army University Biu after the late leader due to his ancestral links and background as a former military officer.

This was contained in a public petition soliciting support from the general public to sign up supporting the protest by the alumni and students groups.

So far, about nine thousand people have signed the petition which has been trending within the past 48 hours.

