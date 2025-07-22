VIDEO: Natasha Remains Suspended, Senate Defends Entry Denial To Lawmaker

Senate spokesman Yemi Adaramodu says Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains suspended till the red chamber resume from recess in two months’ time.

Adaramodu was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, hours after the Senate barred the suspended lawmaker from resuming legislative duties at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for violating Senate rules after a seat arrangement brawl with Senate President Godswill Akpabio whom she accused of sexual misconduct, an allegation Akpabio denied.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, who relied on a recent judgment delivered by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, made an attempt to resume Senate proceedings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 but was barred.

