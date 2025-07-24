APC Doors Open To Kwankwaso, Others — Yilwatda

The new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the party’s doors remain open for members who have left it for other parties to return.

Asked on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday if the rumours of an imminent return of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was true, Yilwatda replied, “I told you our doors are open.”

He said, with time, the performance of President Bola Tinubu will attract those who previously left the APC back to the party.

READ ALSO: ‘No Opposition For Now,’ APC Chair Downplays PDP, LP, ADC Strength

“When everybody’s time is due, it will manifest itself. Just give people more time and you will see, people, on their own, will begin to see the manifesto of the party, the performance of the government, and the tough decisions the president has taken,” he said

“If you are a governor and you discover that, in the last month, the government’s revenue increased by over 40 per cent, and steadily, wouldn’t you want that government to be sustained?”

Kwankwaso was formerly a member of the APC before he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July 2018. He later moved to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in March 2022.

Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction until his appointment, emerged as the APC chairman on Thursday following his nomination and election by the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The Plateau State indigene took over from Abdullahi Ganduje as the chairman of the party after the latter resigned from the position in June, citing personal reasons.