NSC Chairman, Dikko Debunks Allowance Delay Claims Ahead of WAFCON Final

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, has clarified the narrative surrounding alleged delays in the payment of allowances to the Super Falcons ahead of the 2025 WAFCON finals.

Speaking during Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, Dikko said, “People need to understand that this money is never delayed deliberately. It is because of the processes for the government.”

He noted that the delays people often perceived were not deliberate but rather a result of the bureaucratic nature of government processes.

He emphasised that all bonuses, including those for the final match, had been approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and released by the Nigerian Football Federation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to him, “the instruction is that they should try everything possible to make sure the girls receive their money at the latest by close of business today”.

Dikko also noted that the female players had consistently been factored into the national sports budget and reiterated the administration’s commitment to fairness.

“At least, the females are getting the decent bonuses they deserve,” he said, comparing the situation to the men’s team, which receives up to $10,000 per tournament.

Dikko also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting the team, noting that the Super Falcons have consistently been included in the annual sports budget.

He urged the public to understand the complexities involved in disbursing public funds.

‘Focus Is To Win WAFCON’

While expressing optimism ahead of the final match, Dikko highlighted the campaign’s theme, ‘Mission X,’ which represents the team’s ambition to win their tenth WAFCON title.

He praised the Falcons for their focus, determination, and ability to stay above distractions.

“Focus is to get the cup tomorrow,” he said, praising the players’ mentality and determination.

He avoided giving specific score predictions but said he was confident in the team’s ability to bring home the trophy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He further acknowledged the wave of national support for the team, highlighting motivational messages from the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and other dignitaries as a source of inspiration for the players.

The Super Falcons will on Saturday slug it our with their Moroccan counterparts in the WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.