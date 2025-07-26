Nigerian Universities Must Harness Unique Resources For Competitive Edge – Masari

A former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has called on Nigerian universities to exploit local resources unique to them to gain a competitive advantage in the education sector.

He spoke while delivering the convocation lecture at the 50th anniversary and 35th convocation of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday.

“But every university must look at its environment, exploit its unique resources, and build a competitive edge. That is your charge for the next 50 years,” Masari, who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, said.

READ ALSO: Why I Supported UNIPORT As Rivers Gov, Minister — Wike

Masari, who is also the Chairman, Board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), said that universities were key to nation-building.

He urged UNIPORT to look beyond oil by exploring the vast opportunities of the Gulf of Guinea, a charge he said was not a mere aspiration but an imperative if it must remain in the forefront of national transformation.

Masari said, “For UNIPORT, your future should be bolder. You must look beyond oil and gas. Establish an institute of marine and coastal studies to harness the vast opportunities of the Gulf of Guinea.

“Create a school of energy policy and technology that can lead Nigeria’s transition to clean energy. These are not mere aspirations. They are imperatives if you are to remain at the forefront of national transformation.”

He also said that TETFund would continue to invest in research in the university and ensure that future interventions aligned with the tertiary institution’s vision.