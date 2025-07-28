“Be A Wolf, Not A Lion,” MI Abaga Drops Leadership Nuggets

Nigerian rapper and songwriter MI Abaga is challenging the way people see leadership, and he’s using his music to drive the point home.

In a video shared on his verified official Instagram page, the award-winning rapper reflected on what it truly means to lead, comparing the traits of a lion and a wolf.

MI’s post comes just days after the release of his latest single Mr Fantastic, which dropped five days ago and is set to feature on his forthcoming album, The Wolf—which he said will be released in parts.

“In Africa, most of our leaders are lions,” MI said, explaining that lions are known for being feared and respected, having multiple partners, resting most of the day, enforcing law and order, and eating first at every meal.

“But if you’re a lion’s boy, you’ll never lead the pride — and that creates an ego problem.” Wolves, on the other hand, lead differently.

According to MI, wolves take their place at the back of the pack, protecting everyone and eating only after everyone else has been fed. “For a lion to become a wolf, he must see himself as smaller than he is, let go of so much, and commit to only one woman,” MI explained.

The rapper admitted that he once saw himself as a lion, even calling himself one “two albums ago,” “But life has taught me differently,” he said. “Now, I want to be the wolf.”

With Mr Fantastic and The Wolf album on the way, MI is clearly stepping into a new phase — one where leadership means service, humility, and putting the pack first.