TheIncredibles22: 6 Things You Should Know As MI Abaga Announces His Engagement

MI Abaga, Nigeria’s famous rapper on Sunday night announced his engagement to his beau, Eniola Mafe, and many of his fans and followers were thrilled as they gushed with excitement.

Mr Incredible in a post on his social media handles shared a video titled ‘How I met the girl,’ with details of how they met and their beautiful moments together.

“I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you. @eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one,” the 40-year-old Jos-born music artist captioned the video.

The announcement was met with tonnes of congratulatory messages and here and some of the important things you should know about the couple….