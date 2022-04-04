Advertisement
#TheIncredibles22: 6 Things You Should Know As MI Abaga Announces His Engagement
MI Abaga, Nigeria’s famous rapper on Sunday night announced his engagement to his beau, Eniola Mafe, and many of his fans and followers were thrilled as they gushed with excitement.
Mr Incredible in a post on his social media handles shared a video titled ‘How I met the girl,’ with details of how they met and their beautiful moments together.
“I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you. @eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one,” the 40-year-old Jos-born music artist captioned the video.
The announcement was met with tonnes of congratulatory messages and here and some of the important things you should know about the couple….
The duo met in December 2020 after Chocolate City Boss, Audu Makori introduced Mafe to MI.
Eniola is the founder of New Nigeria, an organisation that was formed in the wake of the #Endsars protests across the country.
MI’s parents, Pastor and Mrs Abaga are from Takum, Taraba state, both of Jukun-Nigerian descent.
Eniola holds an M.A. from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C.
Abaga used to be in a relationship with Erica Okundaye, a former beauty pageant runner-up.
Eniola and MI will be getting married later this year and they already have the hastag #TheIncredibles22