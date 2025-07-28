Eterna Plc Reports 71% Revenue Growth, Ratifies New Leadership At 32nd AGM

Eterna Plc has reported a strong financial turnaround for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, posting a 71% increase in revenue.

The company disclosed these results during its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders also ratified important board appointments and strategic resolutions to support future growth.

A statement by the company after the AGM said that despite a volatile operating environment, growth went from ₦183.3 billion in 2023 to ₦313.6 billion in 2024.

Gross profit rose by 136% to ₦39.9 billion, while profit before tax stood at ₦4.48 billion, marking a significant recovery from the ₦11.9 billion pre-tax loss recorded in the previous year.

Shareholders at the AGM commended the company’s resilience and strategic direction, expressing confidence in the leadership team and its ability to drive sustainable growth in the evolving energy landscape.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Chairman of the Board, highlighted Eterna’s performance as evidence of its operational discipline and strategic focus.

“Our 2024 performance is a direct result of decisive leadership, strong execution, and the unwavering commitment of our people. As we deepen our footprint across energy value chains, we remain guided by a strategy that prioritises growth, resilience, and innovation,” he said.

In addition to approving the 2024 audited financial statements, shareholders ratified the appointment of Olumide Adeosun as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, alongside the appointments of Bunmi Agagu-Adu and Okechukwu Ashiegbu as Executive Directors. Dr. Ogbechie and Dr. Akinwande Ademosu were also re-elected as Directors of the Company.

Shareholders also approved a ₦50 billion capital raise to enhance the company’s capacity to pursue growth opportunities across its business lines. Other key resolutions passed included the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as new external auditors and the election of shareholder representatives to the Statutory Audit Committee.