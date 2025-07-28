FULL LIST: Four Super Falcons Players Make WAFCON Best 11

The victorious Super Falcons dominated the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Best XI, following their impressive performance in the tournament which concluded on Saturday.

Captain of the Nigerian team and Player of the Tournament, Rasheedat Ajibade, Woman of the Match in the final against Morocco, Esther Okoronkwo were obvious picks in the list released by CAF on Monday.

Other members of the team that made the list are full back Michelle Alozie and goalkeeper of the tournament, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The stars who shined the brightest. ⭐ Meet your Best XI of the Tournament!#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024 pic.twitter.com/dXWZNAzHqU Advertisement — CAF Women’s Football (@CAFwomen) July 28, 2025

Ajibade earned Woman of the Match honours in three of Nigeria’s six matches, highlighting her leadership and attacking prowess throughout the tournament.

Okoronkwo also stood out, registering two goals and four assists in an impressive campaign.

Other players that completed the best 11 include Moroccan players, striker Ibtissam Jraidi and midfielder Chizlane Chebrak, three South African players, Refiloe Jane, Bambanani Jane and Karabo Dhlamini.

Completing the team are Portia Boakye and Grace Asantewaa of Ghana Black Queens.

The full Best XI list:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Michelle Alozie (Nigeria)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)

Grace Asantewaa (Ghana)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa)

Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa)

Portia Boakye (Ghana)

Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco)

Nigeria edged Morocco 3–2 in a thrilling final to reclaim their crown as African champions.