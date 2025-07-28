Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Yola Flood, Niger Boat Mishap

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the families and communities affected by the recent flood disaster in Yola, Adamawa State, and the boat mishap in Guni village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President mourned the lives lost in both tragedies and commended the bravery of the Adamawa and Niger State Emergency Management Agencies, local divers, volunteers, and community leaders assisting in the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

While acknowledging that flooding is a global issue driven by climate change, President Tinubu cautioned citizens against behaviours that worsen the crisis.

Tinubu stressed that despite ongoing enlightenment campaigns by the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), such incidents continue to occur.

The President called on opinion leaders and relevant authorities to intensify advocacy on waterway safety, urging citizens and entrepreneurs who rely on the waterways for their livelihood to adhere strictly to safety regulations issued by competent bodies.

To bolster the rescue and relief efforts, President Tinubu directed the National Emergency Response Centre and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work closely with Adamawa and Niger State authorities to deliver swift and comprehensive assistance.

Tragedy struck over the weekend when flooding in parts of Yola town claimed five lives and left 55 others injured, according to confirmation from NEMA on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed that a boat carrying 39 passengers capsized on Saturday near Guni village in Shiroro Local Government Area.

The incident led to the deaths of 13 people, including eight women, three men, and two children. The remaining 26 passengers were rescued. NSEMA’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Malik Baba Suleiman, stated that all 13 bodies were recovered and buried according to Islamic rites.

The boat, reportedly overloaded with goods and passengers, was headed for Zumba when it capsized around 11:45 a.m.

Water turbulence and possible overloading are suspected causes, although investigations are ongoing.

The tragedy has left the local community in mourning, with the identities of the deceased yet to be officially released.