Atiku Mourns Niger Boat Tragedy Victims, Urges Stronger Safety Measures

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat accident in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, which reportedly claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at about 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, while the NIWA rescue team arrived at the scene at about 1:33 p.m.

The wooden boat, which was reportedly carrying 138 passengers, capsized along the Shagunu–Dunga axis on Kainji Lake.

In a condolence message posted on X on Thursday, Atiku described the accident as “a painful reminder of the urgent need to enhance safety measures on our waterways.”

“Reports indicate that the boat, which was carrying about 90 passengers including women and children, collided with a tree stump, with overloading cited as a possible cause of the mishap. This unfortunate incident highlights the recurring risks associated with water transportation in our riverine communities.

“Boat travel has become an indispensable means of transportation for many Nigerians. It is, therefore, crucial that the right infrastructure and safety protocols are put in place.

“Overloading must be discouraged, capacities strictly adhered to, and the provision of life jackets made compulsory. The cost of safety is far cheaper than the cost of lives cut short in preventable tragedies,” Atiku wrote.

He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Gausawa community, and the Niger State government.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the Gausawa community, and the government and people of Niger State. May the Almighty grant comfort to the bereaved and eternal rest to those who lost their lives.”

Atiku added, “This incident must serve as a wake-up call to authorities to prioritize investment in water transportation safety infrastructure, monitoring, and public awareness so that such heartbreaking occurrences become a thing of the past.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost loved ones. My deepest condolences to the people and government of Niger State and the local authorities.”

Boat accidents have become a recurring tragedy on Nigeria’s inland waterways, largely due to poor regulation, lack of safety equipment, overcrowding, and other safety lapses that frequently result in mass casualties.

No fewer than 16 farmers died in a similar accident in August 2024 when a wooden canoe carrying them across a river to their rice fields capsized in Sokoto state.

On July 29, six girls drowned after a boat taking them home from farm work capsized midstream in northwestern Jigawa State.

Two days earlier, at least 13 people had died in another boat accident in central Niger State.