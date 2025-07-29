ASUU Yobe State University Calls Off Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Yobe State University Branch has called-off its Industrial Strike Action embarked upon on July 11, 2025.

The chairman of the branch, Ahmed Karage, revealed the association has reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Yobe State Government to address the other remaining demands.

“Following the Memoranda of Understanding, the President of ASUU has granted approval to call off the strike action,” the statement reads in part.

The branch chairman called on the members of the branch to resume work with immediate effect.

Earlier in the month, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe approved the implementation of the new minimum wage Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (CONTISS) for both Academic and non-academic staff of the University.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development and signed by Shuaibu Ibrahim-Amshi on behalf of the Head of Service, which indicates the implementation is effective from 11th July, 2025.

Although officials of the Academic Staff Union of the Yobe State University are yet to comment on the approval, the government anticipates that the Industrial Strike Action will soon be resolved to allow academic activities in the university.

The Head of the Civil Service, Tonga Betara-Bularafa, told Channels Television via a telephone conversation that Governor Buni had earlier approved the implementation of the salaries structure on 10th July, 2025, but the approval letter could not reach the Association early, which resulted in the Industrial Action.

He revealed that the government of Governor Buni is very passionate about education and will not take the demands of the teaching and non-teaching staff for granted.