France Orders Carmakers To Step Up Airbag Recalls

Automakers replacing potentially risky airbags in millions of vehicles in France will have to provide owners facing long delays with replacement vehicles or face “high penalties”, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

The order is among several issued by the ministry to speed up replacements of the faulty airbags made by Japanese firm Takata.

The scandal emerged in 2014 after investigators determined the airbags had caused several injuries and deaths because they exploded when deployed in an accident.

At least 18 people in France are suspected to have been killed by the faulty airbags, and in June the latest recall ordered 1.7 million vehicles off the road.

The transport ministry said the airbags should generally be repaired within 15 days of securing a dealer appointment, or face penalties.

Carmakers must also offer appointments for repairing the airbags at home, or have the vehicles towed to a garage, according to a decree to be published Wednesday that was seen by AFP.

Most automakers are impacted by the recalls, including Citroen, Volkswagen and Mercedes, though not French heavyweight Renault.

The ministry is giving them 20 days from Wednesday to provide a first weekly update laying out efforts taken to speed the recalls, including ad campaigns and other efforts to contact owners.

The ministry said it could impose penalties of up to one million euros a week if it deemed new measures necessary.

The Takata brand disappeared in 2018 following a bankruptcy caused by the airbag scandal, which has affected almost every major global automaker and led to millions of cars being recalled.