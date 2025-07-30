Revenue: Govs Are In Their ‘Oil Boom’ Era, None Is Complaining — Bwala

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser on Policy Communications to President Bola Tinubu, says governors are in their oil boom era following an increase in their revenue.

Bwala, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said no governor is complaining about not being able to pay salaries since Tinubu’s government came on board.

“All the governors in Nigeria are having the best of times, like they are having what we call the oil boom in their history as a country,” he said.

“Twenty-seven states at a time were bankrupt, and salaries were not paid. That is not a conversation now. It is almost like an anathema to talk about people not being paid salaries because that governor will be looked upon like Lucifer.

“There is revenue enough to pay the salaries, there is revenue enough to meet the minimum wage, embark on projects, pay your debt, and look to the future.”

‘Coalition Overwhelm’

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, opposition leaders, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi; and a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, are part of the coalition aimed at defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

To lead this new phase, the coalition appointed seasoned political figures as interim leaders: former Senate President David Mark as national chairman, ex-Osun State Governor and former Tinubu ally Rauf Aregbesola as secretary, and former Minister of Youth and Sports Bolaji Abdullahi as its spokesperson.

But weighing in on the issue, the presidential spokesman downplayed the coalition of opposition figures. He described the efforts as being overblown, saying there is no coalition in Nigeria.

“This coalition issue you are hearing is overblown; there is no coalition anywhere.

“Those who left the PDP, who are the proponents of this coalition, are just a handful of people who left. The governors of the PDP have not followed them, and the National Working Committee, national executives have not followed them,” he added.

“Where is the coalition? There are even tossing to get someone to come and run on the platform of the PDP.”