Army, DSS Burst Gunrunning Syndicate In Taraba, Seize Cache Of Arms

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have apprehended a suspected high profile gun runner in Taraba State.

The operation was carried out around Ambassador Roundabout in Wukari Local Government Area and led to the arrest of a 29-year-old identified as Bulyami Shuaib, a native of Belango Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

A press statement issued by Umar Muhammad, the Public Relations Officer 6 Brigade Nigeria Army, said the suspect is believed to be a key player in arms trafficking, operating within the region.

Items recovered from the suspect during the operation include: 362 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, The sum of Eight Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, One Hundred Naira (₦842,100), One black Jing Cheng motorcycle, One Redmi Android phone, One itel phone, Two silver rings and One First Bank ATM card.

The suspect is said to be currently in custody and is cooperating with security agencies by providing valuable information to support ongoing investigations and future operations.

Commending the troops for the successful operation, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment in synergy with other security agencies to rid Taraba State and its environs of criminal elements threatening the peace and safety of law abiding citizens.

He further urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in sustaining peace and security across the state.